Vanderbilt vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) go up against the Boston College Eagles (4-2) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-2.5)
|146.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-2.5)
|144.5
|-142
|+116
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- Commodores games have hit the over three out of six times this season.
- Boston College has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, three out of the Eagles' five games with an over/under have hit the over.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Vanderbilt is 71st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (246th).
- Vanderbilt has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
