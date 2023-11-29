The Boston College Eagles (4-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, the Commodores have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Vanderbilt is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Commodores are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 180th.

The Commodores score only 1.2 more points per game (71.7) than the Eagles give up (70.5).

Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.4 points per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Commodores surrendered 67.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 78.9.

When playing at home, Vanderbilt made 0.4 fewer treys per game (8.4) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule