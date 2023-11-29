How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (4-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- This season, the Commodores have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Vanderbilt is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 180th.
- The Commodores score only 1.2 more points per game (71.7) than the Eagles give up (70.5).
- Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.4 points per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Commodores surrendered 67.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 78.9.
- When playing at home, Vanderbilt made 0.4 fewer treys per game (8.4) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 75-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
