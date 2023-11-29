The Boston College Eagles (4-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • This season, the Commodores have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Vanderbilt is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 180th.
  • The Commodores score only 1.2 more points per game (71.7) than the Eagles give up (70.5).
  • Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.4 points per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Commodores surrendered 67.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 78.9.
  • When playing at home, Vanderbilt made 0.4 fewer treys per game (8.4) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas W 75-71 Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State L 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M - Memorial Gymnasium
12/6/2023 San Francisco - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.