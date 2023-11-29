The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish average 20 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers allow (74.5).

Notre Dame is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Tennessee's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.

The 83.5 points per game the Volunteers put up are 21.7 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (61.8).

Tennessee has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Notre Dame has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.5 points.

The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.

The Fighting Irish's 51.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.2 higher than the Volunteers have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

