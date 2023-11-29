The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) aim to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN2.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score an average of 94.5 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 74.5 the Volunteers give up.

Notre Dame is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.5 points.

The Volunteers score 83.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 61.8 the Fighting Irish allow.

Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Notre Dame is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.

The Volunteers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Fighting Irish make 51.3% of their shots from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Tennessee Schedule