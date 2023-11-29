The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score 20 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (74.5).

Notre Dame is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.5 points.

The 83.5 points per game the Volunteers score are 21.7 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (61.8).

Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Notre Dame is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.

The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.

The Fighting Irish shoot 51.3% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers concede.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Tennessee Schedule