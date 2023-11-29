The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up 20 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.5).

When it scores more than 74.5 points, Notre Dame is 5-0.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.5 points.

The Volunteers average 21.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (61.8).

Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 5-0.

The Volunteers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (38.4%).

The Fighting Irish's 51.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.2 higher than the Volunteers have conceded.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Tennessee Schedule