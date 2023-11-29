The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 142.5

Volunteers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 135.2, 7.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Tennessee has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Volunteers have a record of 2-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 80% 85.3 159 69.0 130.5 150.9 Tennessee 2 33.3% 73.7 159 61.5 130.5 138.0

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0 Tennessee 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Tennessee 12-3 Home Record 14-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

