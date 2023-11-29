The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 78.1 34th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 75 311th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 32.9 107th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 204th 12.7 Assists 13.2 163rd 327th 13.8 Turnovers 12 200th

