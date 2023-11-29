Wednesday's game between the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 over Oklahoma.

The Volunteers head into this game following a 76-73 win against Oklahoma on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 90-59 win over Ball State in their last game on Friday. Jasmine Powell's team-leading 19 points paced the Volunteers in the victory. Hannah Hidalgo scored 25 points in the Fighting Irish's win, leading the team.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Volunteers notched their best win of the season on November 25, a 76-73 victory.

The Volunteers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 36) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 157) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 290) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish took down the Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 48 in our computer rankings) in a 79-68 win on November 18 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Notre Dame has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Notre Dame is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 48) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 108) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 226) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 257) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 352) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by nine points per game. They're putting up 83.5 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are allowing 74.5 per contest to rank 324th in college basketball.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.7 points per game. They're putting up 94.5 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball.

