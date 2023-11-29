Wednesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Volunteers enter this matchup on the heels of a 76-73 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 against Oklahoma. In their last matchup on Friday, the Fighting Irish earned a 90-59 victory against Ball State. Jasmine Powell scored a team-best 19 points for the Volunteers in the victory. Hannah Hidalgo scored 25 points in the Fighting Irish's victory, leading the team.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 25, the Volunteers took down the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team (No. 36) in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the ninth-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 36) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 157) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 282) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 287) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best victory of the season came against the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings. The Fighting Irish claimed the 79-68 neutral-site win on November 18.

The Fighting Irish have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Notre Dame has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 48) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 108) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 257) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 352) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per outing (324th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish put up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (147th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 32.7 points per game.

