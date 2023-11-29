Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 82-75 victory for Notre Dame.
In their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 over Oklahoma.
The Fighting Irish's last outing on Friday ended in a 90-59 win against Ball State. Jasmine Powell scored a team-high 19 points for the Volunteers in the victory. Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-best 25 points for the Fighting Irish in the victory.
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75
Top 25 Predictions
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- When the Volunteers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 34 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73 on November 25, it was their season's best victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 18th-most losses.
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 285) on November 19
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- Against the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season on November 18, a 79-68 victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
- Notre Dame has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15
- 104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 264) on November 12
- 113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers average 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish put up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (148th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 32.7 points per game.
