Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Volunteers earned a 76-73 victory over Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish enter this game following a 90-59 victory over Ball State on Friday. Jasmine Powell scored a team-leading 19 points for the Volunteers in the win. Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-leading 25 points for the Fighting Irish in the victory.
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75
Top 25 Predictions
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Volunteers registered their best win of the season on November 25, a 76-73 victory.
- The Volunteers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 285) on November 19
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on November 18, the Fighting Irish beat the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team (No. 47) in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-68.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- Notre Dame has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15
- 104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 264) on November 12
- 113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers average 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.7 points per game. They're putting up 94.5 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball.
