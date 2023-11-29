The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
  • The Volunteers put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (69.0).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).
  • At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
  • Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena

