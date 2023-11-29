The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (69.0).

Tennessee is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).

At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).

Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

