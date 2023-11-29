The Houston Cougars (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2), winners of three straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Houston's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The Cougars score 98 points per game, 37.6 more points than the 60.4 the Raiders give up.

When Houston scores more than 60.4 points, it is 4-0.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 98 points, it is 5-2.

The Cougars are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 9.7% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (36.1%).

The Raiders' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Cougars have given up.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Courtney Whitson: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Jalynn Gregory: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Middle Tennessee Schedule