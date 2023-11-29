The Memphis Tigers (2-4) will look to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Al McGuire Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Memphis vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 9.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (55.8).

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.

Marquette is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.

The Golden Eagles record 81.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.5 the Tigers allow.

When Marquette scores more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.

Memphis is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

Memphis Leaders

Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG% Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%

3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

Memphis Schedule