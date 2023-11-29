How to Watch the Memphis vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (2-4) will look to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Al McGuire Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 9.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (55.8).
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.
- Marquette is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Golden Eagles record 81.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.5 the Tigers allow.
- When Marquette scores more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.
- Memphis is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
Memphis Leaders
- Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
- Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Arizona
|L 90-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Howard
|W 52-43
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 64-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/2/2023
|Troy
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.