The Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) take the court against the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -3.5 151.5

Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 points in five of six games this season.

The average point total in Lipscomb's games this year is 161.5, 10.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bisons are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Lipscomb has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bisons have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

Lipscomb has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 5 83.3% 84.5 161 77.0 140.8 148.7 Chattanooga 2 40% 76.5 161 63.8 140.8 147.7

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons score 20.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Mocs give up (63.8).

Lipscomb is 5-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 5-1-0 2-0 5-1-0 Chattanooga 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Chattanooga 13-2 Home Record 9-7 7-11 Away Record 6-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

