Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) will face the Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|77.2
|52nd
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|11.4
|1st
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
