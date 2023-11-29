How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Mocs allow to opponents.
- Lipscomb is 5-2 when it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 17th.
- The Bisons record 20.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Mocs allow (63.8).
- Lipscomb is 5-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lipscomb put up 80.5 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (73.0).
- In home games, the Bisons ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.1) than away from home (74.2).
- Lipscomb sunk 8.6 threes per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 86-75
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 82-61
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
