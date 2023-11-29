The Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Mocs allow to opponents.

Lipscomb is 5-2 when it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.

The Bisons are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 17th.

The Bisons record 20.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Mocs allow (63.8).

Lipscomb is 5-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb put up 80.5 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (73.0).

In home games, the Bisons ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.1) than away from home (74.2).

Lipscomb sunk 8.6 threes per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

