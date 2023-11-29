The Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Desmond Bane, John Collins and others in this game.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -167)

The 23.5-point total set for Bane on Wednesday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- five per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Bane has hit 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 19.4-point scoring average is 2.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He collects 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jackson's assists average -- 1.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).

Santi Aldama Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Santi Aldama is averaging 14.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Aldama averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -128)

Collins' 14.4 points per game are 0.9 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 19.5 point total set for Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday is 1.4 more than his season scoring average (18.1).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Clarkson has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Clarkson's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

