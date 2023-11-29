How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on November 29, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.
- The Grizzlies put up 15.0 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Jazz give up (120.6).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Grizzlies are posting 4.5 fewer points per game (103.4) than they are in road games (107.9).
- Memphis allows 113.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 114.4 in road games.
- At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (12.8) than they are away from home (13.4). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to road games (32.7%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Xavier Tillman
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
