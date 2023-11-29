The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) will visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 37.2% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, East Tennessee State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 49th.

The Buccaneers score only 4.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Mountaineers give up (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, East Tennessee State is 3-2.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, East Tennessee State scored 69.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.0.

The Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But it drained the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.5 per game).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule