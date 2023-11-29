Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University School of Nashville at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at LEAD Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
