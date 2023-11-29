The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mocs score an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65.0 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • Chattanooga has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.
  • Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.1 points.
  • The 52.0 points per game the Owls put up are the same as the Mocs give up.
  • Kennesaw State is 2-0 when scoring more than 53.0 points.
  • Chattanooga is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 52.0 points.
  • The Owls shoot 33.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs allow defensively.
  • The Mocs shoot 49.0% from the field, 7% higher than the Owls concede.

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Raven Thompson: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%
  • Addie Porter: 5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Karsen Murphy: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Virginia-Wise W 75-62 McKenzie Arena
11/24/2023 Kent State W 64-54 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-47 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Mississippi State - McKenzie Arena
12/9/2023 North Alabama - McKenzie Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.