The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

The Mocs score an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65.0 the Owls give up to opponents.

Chattanooga has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.1 points.

The 52.0 points per game the Owls put up are the same as the Mocs give up.

Kennesaw State is 2-0 when scoring more than 53.0 points.

Chattanooga is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 52.0 points.

The Owls shoot 33.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs allow defensively.

The Mocs shoot 49.0% from the field, 7% higher than the Owls concede.

Chattanooga Leaders

Raven Thompson: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%

17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG% Addie Porter: 5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Karsen Murphy: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Chattanooga Schedule