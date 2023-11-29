How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison
- The Mocs score an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65.0 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Chattanooga has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.
- Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.1 points.
- The 52.0 points per game the Owls put up are the same as the Mocs give up.
- Kennesaw State is 2-0 when scoring more than 53.0 points.
- Chattanooga is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 52.0 points.
- The Owls shoot 33.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs allow defensively.
- The Mocs shoot 49.0% from the field, 7% higher than the Owls concede.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Raven Thompson: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Addie Porter: 5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Karsen Murphy: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Wise
|W 75-62
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kent State
|W 64-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-47
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.