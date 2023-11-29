Wednesday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) and the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) at Allen Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with Chattanooga coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Lipscomb 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-2.3)

Chattanooga (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Lipscomb has a 5-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Chattanooga, who is 3-2-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Bisons' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Mocs' games have gone over.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs have a +76 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Chattanooga wins the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. It records 39.8 rebounds per game, 18th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.2.

Chattanooga makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.6% from deep (221st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.2%.

Chattanooga has committed three more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (298th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (282nd in college basketball).

