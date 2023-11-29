How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) play the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- This season, Chattanooga has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 327th.
- The Mocs' 76.5 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 77 the Bisons give up.
- Chattanooga is 2-0 when it scores more than 77 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Chattanooga put up 80.8 points per game last season, 8.8 more than it averaged on the road (72).
- At home, the Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.7.
- Chattanooga drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (11.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (38.1%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|L 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 72-56
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|McKenzie Arena
