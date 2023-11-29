The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) play the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

This season, Chattanooga has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Mocs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 327th.

The Mocs' 76.5 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 77 the Bisons give up.

Chattanooga is 2-0 when it scores more than 77 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Chattanooga put up 80.8 points per game last season, 8.8 more than it averaged on the road (72).

At home, the Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.7.

Chattanooga drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (11.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (38.1%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule