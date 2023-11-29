Belmont vs. Northern Iowa November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1, 0-0 MVC) meeting the Belmont Bruins (2-1, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
