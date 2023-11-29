Wednesday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) and the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-73 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Venue: McLeod Center

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 84, Belmont 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-11.2)

Northern Iowa (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

Northern Iowa's record against the spread so far this season is 1-3-0, while Belmont's is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Panthers are 2-2-0 and the Bruins are 3-2-0.

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins' -13 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.9 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 83.7 per outing (349th in college basketball).

Belmont loses the rebound battle by five boards on average. It collects 30.9 rebounds per game, 279th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.9.

Belmont knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

Belmont has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (224th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (201st in college basketball).

