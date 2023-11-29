Wednesday's MVC schedule will see the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) take the court against the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Belmont Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-8.5) 158.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-8.5) 157.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Belmont has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bruins have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Northern Iowa has won one game against the spread this season.

Panthers games have hit the over twice this season.

