MVC opponents face one another when the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at McLeod Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Belmont is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Bruins are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 252nd.

The Bruins average 11.7 more points per game (81.9) than the Panthers give up to opponents (70.2).

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Belmont is 4-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Belmont put up more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (71.7) last season.

At home, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.9.

Belmont made more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule