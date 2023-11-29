Austin Peay vs. Morehead State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (2-2) will play the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|245th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|72nd
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
