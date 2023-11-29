Wednesday's contest features the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) matching up at F&M Bank Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Morehead State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 69, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-2.6)

Morehead State (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Both Austin Peay and Morehead State are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Governors are 2-3-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors are being outscored by 1.2 points per game with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.9 points per game (309th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per outing (131st in college basketball).

Austin Peay pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) compared to the 33.1 of its opponents.

Austin Peay connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball) at a 34% rate (148th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

The Governors' 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 278th in college basketball, and the 90 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 195th in college basketball.

Austin Peay has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (144th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.