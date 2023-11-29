Austin Peay vs. Morehead State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) face the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Austin Peay vs. Morehead State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Austin Peay Moneyline
|Morehead State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Austin Peay (-1.5)
|132.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Austin Peay (-1.5)
|131.5
|-124
|+102
Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Betting Trends
- Austin Peay has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Governors games have hit the over.
- Morehead State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- A total of three Eagles games this season have hit the over.
