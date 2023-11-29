The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) take on the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Austin Peay shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Governors are the 200th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 49th.

The 66.9 points per game the Governors record are the same as the Eagles allow.

Austin Peay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (60.9).

The Governors surrendered 67 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.4).

In home games, Austin Peay made 2.2 more threes per game (8.3) than on the road (6.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule