The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) take on the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games Austin Peay shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Governors are the 200th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 49th.
  • The 66.9 points per game the Governors record are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • Austin Peay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (60.9).
  • The Governors surrendered 67 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.4).
  • In home games, Austin Peay made 2.2 more threes per game (8.3) than on the road (6.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (28.1%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Tarleton State L 66-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Sacramento State W 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State L 78-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Morehead State - F&M Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/5/2023 Midway - F&M Bank Arena

