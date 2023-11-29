How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) take on the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Campbell vs Jacksonville (6:00 PM ET | November 29)
- FGCU vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Gardner-Webb vs Queens (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Austin Peay shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Governors are the 200th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 49th.
- The 66.9 points per game the Governors record are the same as the Eagles allow.
- Austin Peay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (60.9).
- The Governors surrendered 67 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.4).
- In home games, Austin Peay made 2.2 more threes per game (8.3) than on the road (6.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (28.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 66-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 78-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.