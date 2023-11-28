Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Wilson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Lancaster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendersonville High School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Central High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.