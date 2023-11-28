The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) aim to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CFSB Center.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UT Martin vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks score an average of 53 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Racers give up.

The Racers put up 29.8 more points per game (96.8) than the Skyhawks allow (67).

Murray State has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 67 points.

UT Martin has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 96.8 points.

The Racers shoot 45.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede defensively.

The Skyhawks make 34.6% of their shots from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kenley McCarn: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Lexi Rubel: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG% Norah Clark: 8 PTS, 50 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8 PTS, 50 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Shae Littleford: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

UT Martin Schedule