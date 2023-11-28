Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) will face the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
