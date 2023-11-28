Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sumner County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hendersonville High School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: White House, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
