Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Sullivan County, Tennessee today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinch School at Cedar View Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
