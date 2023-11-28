Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sevier County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pigeon Forge High School at Cosby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cosby, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The King's Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
