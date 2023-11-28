Ryan O'Reilly will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:21 per game on the ice, is 0.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 12 of 20 games this year, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

O'Reilly has an assist in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

O'Reilly's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, O'Reilly has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 20 Games 1 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

