Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Roane County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harriman High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scott High School at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
