The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will play the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 77.7 41st 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.0 54th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.7 204th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 9.1 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.