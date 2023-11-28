The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. NC State matchup.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-1.5) 147.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. NC State Betting Trends

Ole Miss has not won against the spread this season in five chances.

Rebels games have hit the over twice this season.

NC State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Wolfpack's five games with an over/under have hit the over.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Bookmakers rate Ole Miss considerably higher (55th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (186th).

With odds of +15000, Ole Miss has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

