How to Watch Ole Miss vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Ole Miss vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- This season, the Rebels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have knocked down.
- Ole Miss is 3-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 295th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack rank 179th.
- The Rebels average just 2.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolfpack give up (69.8).
- Ole Miss is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- The Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.8 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better at home last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|W 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
