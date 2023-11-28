If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Monroe County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lenoir City High School at Sweetwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Polk County High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville