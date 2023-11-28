Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Maury County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 27
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Unit School at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.