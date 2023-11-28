Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lauderdale County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dyer County High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin County High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
