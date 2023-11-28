We have high school basketball competition in Knox County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Knoxville Halls High School at Anderson Co. High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Clinton, TN

Clinton, TN Conference: 3A - Region 2 - District 4

3A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

The King's Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Walker Valley High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville