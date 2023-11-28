Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Johnson County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unaka High School at Johnson County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mountain City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.