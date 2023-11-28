Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Hardin County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardin County High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.